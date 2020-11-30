Bank of Hawaii Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,385 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 82.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 365 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 96.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 377 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 381 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 50.6% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 384 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.08.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 19,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total value of $2,816,401.90. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,738,608.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock worth $9,036,666. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.62. 68,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,941,217. The company has a market cap of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.83 and its 200 day moving average is $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $153.33.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

