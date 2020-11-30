Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $25.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,761.67. 14,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,657.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,525.91. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

