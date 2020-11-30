Bank of Hawaii Sells 11,198 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,198 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $573,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 39,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 412,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,237,000 after buying an additional 9,345 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 391,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,896,000 after buying an additional 32,091 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.45. The stock had a trading volume of 267,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,298,699. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $71.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

