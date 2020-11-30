Bank of Hawaii Trims Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,380 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at $523,000. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 90.5% in the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 224,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,747,898. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.60.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

