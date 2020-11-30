Bank of Hawaii Trims Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.88. The stock had a trading volume of 72,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. The firm has a market cap of $183.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

