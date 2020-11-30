Bank of Hawaii Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,411,000 after purchasing an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,691,000 after acquiring an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after purchasing an additional 27,400 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEP shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Truist raised their price target on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,645 shares in the company, valued at $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.20. 41,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,162,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

