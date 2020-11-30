Beaton Management Co. Inc. Acquires 25 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,672,342 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,775,156,000 after purchasing an additional 263,538 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,539,674 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,716,823,000 after purchasing an additional 195,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,282,358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $993,535,000 after purchasing an additional 71,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,119,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,544,000 after purchasing an additional 266,490 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $475.16. 22,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $478.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Adobe from $426.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

