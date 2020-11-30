Beaton Management Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $105.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.67.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

