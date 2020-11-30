Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Purchases 335 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,195 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

TMUS traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $131.23. 24,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,569,682. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $132.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

