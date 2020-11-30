Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 138 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 3.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $22,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 48,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 23,080 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.86.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.12, for a total value of $234,643.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $475.00. The company had a trading volume of 25,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $478.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

