Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 414.3% in the second quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $297.96. The company had a trading volume of 338,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $265.96. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

