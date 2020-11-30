Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Acquired by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 560.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,699 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure accounts for approximately 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $56,323,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17,471.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after buying an additional 1,070,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,047,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 441.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,007,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after buying an additional 821,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 5,777.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 781,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BIPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 986 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 46.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $70.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.72%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.