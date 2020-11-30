Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Purchased by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.44. 108,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,990,437. The company has a market cap of $64.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,952.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.41. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 88.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.18.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

