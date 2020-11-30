Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical makes up 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,524,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,121,000 after buying an additional 531,777 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,287,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $947,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,475 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after acquiring an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,208,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 25,062 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $2,153,076.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,810,527.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 18,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total value of $1,850,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,188,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,462 shares of company stock worth $6,026,824 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Truist upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

NYSE:EMN traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,965. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $103.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.