Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.44.

NYSE EFX traded up $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $167.69. 1,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,371. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 45.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.67.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Equifax had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

