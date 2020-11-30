Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 27,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.01. 329,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,747,898. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.60. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

