Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Has $759,000 Stock Position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Morningstar by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Morningstar by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 47.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $199.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.59 and a 12 month high of $215.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99 and a beta of 1.10.

In related news, Director Gail S. Landis sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.72, for a total value of $262,193.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,860.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,913,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,160,708,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,794 shares of company stock worth $47,633,798 in the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

