Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 1,745 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the third quarter worth about $36,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Gentex by 1,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.66. The company had a trading volume of 4,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,692. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $33.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.11.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $287,800.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,785 shares of company stock worth $1,217,425. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.75.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

