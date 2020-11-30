Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Purchases 385 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC boosted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Ossiam raised its stake in Gartner by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 2,857.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 136.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $741,037.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.30, for a total transaction of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock worth $6,591,238. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.52. 463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,433. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $165.26. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business had revenue of $995.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

