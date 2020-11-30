Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC Raises Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,748 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in Waters were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Waters by 110.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Waters during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total transaction of $519,042.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,977,307.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,776 shares of company stock worth $5,317,571. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.36.

Waters stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.29. 2,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,137. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.43 and a 200 day moving average of $205.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.15 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. Equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

