Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires 16,791 Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the quarter. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.16% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,561,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,532,000 after acquiring an additional 66,054 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,626,000 after buying an additional 95,567 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 284,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

