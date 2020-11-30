Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,034 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,220,000 after acquiring an additional 12,509,462 shares in the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,470 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,185,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,101 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.10. 202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,437. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $54.77. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

