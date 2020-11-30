Financial Partners Group Inc Has $3.93 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $3,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,725,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,457,000 after buying an additional 850,870 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,833,000 after purchasing an additional 360,458 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,605,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,195,000 after purchasing an additional 356,925 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,543,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,365,000 after purchasing an additional 763,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,372,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,541,000 after purchasing an additional 24,411 shares during the period.

IWY stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.26. 7 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,886. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $131.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.46.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

