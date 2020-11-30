Financial Partners Group Inc Lowers Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $6,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock remained flat at $$55.49 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,936. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $57.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.