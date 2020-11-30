Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 13,316 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811,276 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,542,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,610,000 after purchasing an additional 217,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,215,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,724,000 after purchasing an additional 419,478 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, hitting $67.69. 2,801,512 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average of $59.87.

