Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 34 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.7% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $21.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,765.48. 11,107 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,657.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,525.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market cap of $1,208.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

