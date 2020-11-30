GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Aspex Management HK Ltd

Aspex Management HK Ltd lowered its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,400,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267,907 shares during the period. GDS accounts for about 12.6% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned approximately 1.58% of GDS worth $196,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in GDS by 3.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in GDS by 2.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 2.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in GDS during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

GDS traded down $1.69 on Monday, reaching $89.03. The company had a trading volume of 10,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,337,415. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $100.50.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.31). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GDS from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GDS in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

