Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $422,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,427 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 73.0% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,818 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,075 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.1% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $335.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

