Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,012,890 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 1,321.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.93% of Citigroup worth $73,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group boosted its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 34.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Citigroup news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $49,828.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,425.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on C. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

