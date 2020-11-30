Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 27,106 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 854,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $42,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,975,000.00. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.88.

KO stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.32. 526,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,117,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

