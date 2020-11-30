Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,633,000 after purchasing an additional 330,733 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,458 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,505,000 after purchasing an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.81. The stock had a trading volume of 288,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day moving average is $99.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

