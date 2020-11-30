Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $103.72 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,636 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.8% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $103,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $524.50. 105,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,584,753. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $538.99 and a 200 day moving average of $456.27. The firm has a market cap of $328.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 25.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NVIDIA from $535.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $392.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $510.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.13.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

