Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $32.64 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $32,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 250.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.31.

NYSE MMM traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $174.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,742. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.79. The stock has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $182.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

