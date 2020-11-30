Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $70.91 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,800,215 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,883 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $70,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 220,445 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 11.9% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 173,051 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the period. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.54.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.56. 454,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,614,273. The firm has a market cap of $179.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,994 shares of company stock worth $13,215,729. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

