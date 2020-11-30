Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $92.20 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 188,001 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,376 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $92,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,069,522 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $16,572,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,749 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Adobe by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,646,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $707,710,000 after buying an additional 799,163 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Adobe by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,853,168 shares of the software company’s stock worth $806,703,000 after buying an additional 765,634 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $248,565,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 70.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 996,456 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $488,584,000 after buying an additional 412,566 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.86.

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $3.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $473.49. 43,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,177. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $478.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $450.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.51 billion, a PE ratio of 59.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.13 and a twelve month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total value of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $18,324,473.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total value of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,267 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

