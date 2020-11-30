Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 37,030 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 226,014 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,030 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises 0.4% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $56,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 26.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,688 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after buying an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in salesforce.com by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,348 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 109,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after buying an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM stock traded down $9.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $238.58. The stock had a trading volume of 426,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,959,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.00. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $224.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Brent Hyder sold 16,727 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total value of $4,219,385.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,385.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total transaction of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 500,851 shares of company stock worth $125,862,612 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.17.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

