Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 528,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,059 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $43,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,124,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,378 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,394,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,558,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,277,182,000 after buying an additional 1,212,965 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.88. 220,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,352,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

