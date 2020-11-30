Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,462,552 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 45,192 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 0.5% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $75,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,611,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after purchasing an additional 863,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. 140166 upped their target price on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.29 on Monday, hitting $47.74. 983,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

