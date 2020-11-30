Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,697 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,459 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 11,697 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $48,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 79,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,424 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 47.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 195,882 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $42,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 222,262 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 173,287 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $215.25. The stock had a trading volume of 43,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,925,287. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.52. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The company has a market cap of $162.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research upped their price target on McDonald’s from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.88.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

