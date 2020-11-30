Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,249 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.7% of Guggenheim Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $91,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 431.2% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded down $32.99 on Monday, hitting $1,760.20. 40,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,795. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,818.06. The stock has a market cap of $1,212.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,662.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,528.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total transaction of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

