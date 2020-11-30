Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,838 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.43. The company had a trading volume of 52,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,986,869. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $178.32.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $411,900.00. Insiders sold 35,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,631,946 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

