Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 30,709 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,565 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 30,709 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $37,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Home Depot by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 105,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,365,000 after buying an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 28,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,193 shares of company stock worth $20,881,210 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $273.37. 102,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

