Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,387 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,387 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $45,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $296.86. 608,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,554,063. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $303.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.96.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

