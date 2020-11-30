Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $28,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,521,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 254.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,576,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,930,000 after buying an additional 1,131,725 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.13.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $1.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.53. 40,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,697. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.