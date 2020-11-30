Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 73.0% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $205.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,245. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.08 and a 52 week high of $210.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $146.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc purchased 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $800,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,808. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 773,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,675 and have sold 51,717 shares valued at $9,097,448. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.39.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

