Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 202,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,085 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.15% of Humana worth $70,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Humana by 4.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 53.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 225.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 34.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $459.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Humana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.52.

HUM stock opened at $406.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $425.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.05. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The company has a market cap of $53.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

