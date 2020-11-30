iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Financial Partners Group Inc’s Largest Position

Financial Partners Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $363.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,343. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $365.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

