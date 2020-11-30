JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Aspex Management HK Ltd’s Largest Position

Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,052,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,305 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for 20.2% of Aspex Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned about 0.28% of JD.com worth $314,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 22.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,621,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907,425 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in JD.com by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,378,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,828,177,000 after buying an additional 766,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,138,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $420,613,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 489.4% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,983,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $420,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Macquarie upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of JD.com to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Shares of JD traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.43. The stock had a trading volume of 390,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,660,843. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.84 and a 1-year high of $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

