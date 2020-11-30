JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Cut by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,257,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,633,000 after buying an additional 330,733 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,992,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,726,000 after buying an additional 4,518,458 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after buying an additional 85,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,351,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $691,505,000 after buying an additional 120,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total transaction of $230,335.38. Also, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $333,359.67. Insiders have sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock valued at $2,460,813 over the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.50. 118,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,814,816. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

