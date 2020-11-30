Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 12,529 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,409,317 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,478,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,933 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Visa by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,537,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,306,904,000 after buying an additional 558,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after acquiring an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,568,221 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,913,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V traded down $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.32. The company had a trading volume of 133,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,852,874. The business has a fifty day moving average of $200.88 and a 200-day moving average of $198.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $409.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.93 and a 12 month high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $211.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.